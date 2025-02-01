The avalanche victim was rescued from the mountain by helicopter. Bild: Instagram/leoloux_ und morgan_akhourfi

A French ski tourer posted a video on Instagram showing an avalanche right in front of him. A ski tourer was swept some 300 meters down the mountain - his airbag saved his life.

Philipp Fischer

No time? blue News summarizes for you A French ski tourer films how another ski tourer triggers an avalanche above his position.

The person who caused the avalanche is swept down around 300 meters.

His airbag probably saved the avalanche victim's life. Show more

A French ski tourer used his cell phone to film the descent of an avalanche right next to his route. The avalanche was triggered by a ski tourer who was skiing down the slope above. The man was swept down around 300 meters by the avalanche. "We had exchanged a few words on the previous ascent," writes the alpinist filming.

The video shows how the ski tourer drives into a snow slab above the slope and ultimately triggers an avalanche that sweeps him away. "Oh merde, merde", you can hear the group around the person being filmed shouting.

Airbag as a lifesaver

Fortunately, the airbag of the ski tourer caught up in the avalanche opened immediately. He was able to swim down the avalanche. The other ski tourers were then able to quickly locate the man and free him from the avalanche cone.

Apparently, the man suffered an injury to his leg when he fell into the depths. The film shows how he was last picked up and rescued by a mountain rescue helicopter.