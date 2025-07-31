In an accident at a Saudi amusement park, a ride broke in two. Screenshot X

Huge shock and more than 20 injured: A fully occupied ride broke in two at a theme park in Saudi Arabia. Guests captured the accident on video.

Andreas Fischer

According to media reports, at least 23 people were injured in an accident at an amusement park in Saudi Arabia. Footage circulated online showed how a ride broke apart on Wednesday and a section, including its occupants, plunged several meters into the depths.

According to the television station Al Arabija, 23 passengers were injured, four of them seriously. The amusement park in Taif in the southwest of the country was temporarily closed after the incident and investigations are ongoing.

Last night in the city of Taif which is in eastern Saudi Arabia - a ride called 360 collapsed while it was full of people. Dozens of people were injured, some seriously via @kaisos1987 pic.twitter.com/OByfREaFRR — Michael Elgort (@just_whatever) July 31, 2025

In Saudi Arabia, which has long been largely isolated, numerous theme parks and entertainment attractions have been built in recent years as the country attempts to reduce its economic dependence on oil. An "entertainment city" consisting of several amusement parks and a motor racing track is planned in Kiddija near Riyadh.