A truck fell off a bridge into the River Aare in the canton of Solothurn on Friday afternoon. The police are assuming that it was a self-inflicted accident and are asking the public for information.

In an accident on Friday afternoon, a truck fell off a bridge into the Aare between Olten and Winznau SO. The 68-year-old driver could only be recovered dead, as a spokesperson for the cantonal police said on Saturday on request.

"Shortly after three o'clock, the truck was recovered with pneumatic cranes," said a spokesman for the Solothurn cantonal police on Saturday at the request of the Keystone-SDA news agency. It was later announced that the driver had died in the accident.

Rescue workers and divers during the recovery of the crashed truck from the Aare near Winznau SO. Keystone

The truck involved in the accident belonged to a local construction company. "At first I was speechless," the managing director told Blick. The shock was huge: "It's terrible and a great loss. We are deeply saddened." He had heard about the accident from acquaintances and followed the rescue work on the bridge until 11 pm.

According to the police spokesman, this was a complex operation. The bridge railing had to be repaired after the accident. The bridge was finally reopened to through traffic at around six o'clock on Saturday.

Pneumatic cranes recovered the truck from the Aare shortly after three o'clock that night. Keystone

According to the police, the truck was traveling from Olten in the direction of Winznau when, for unknown reasons, it broke through the railing of the Gösgenstrasse bridge and plunged into the Aare. The vehicle sank completely into the water. No dangerous goods were loaded in the truck.

The exact course of the accident and the cause are the subject of ongoing investigations.