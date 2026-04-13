Foreign workers were systematically harassed and punished at a call center in Madrid. As the video shows, the employers threw pies in the faces of employees who performed poorly. This led to seven arrests.

Nicole Agostini

No time? blue News summarizes for you Spanish police have arrested seven people in Madrid for allegedly running a call center and exploiting foreign workers.

The charges are: Coercion in the workplace, damage to health and crimes against moral integrity.

The employees were publicly humiliated if sales targets were not met: They were pelted with pies in front of colleagues*. Show more

The Spanish labor inspectorate and police arrested seven people at a call center in Madrid on Thursday for allegedly exploiting foreign workers.

The employees, who did not meet their sales targets, were systematically humiliated and harassed: they were forced to kneel down while pies were thrown or pressed into their faces in front of their colleagues.

The employer deliberately used these public humiliations to massively increase the pressure to perform and push employees to achieve better quotas.

In the video you can see how the employees are pelted with pies.

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