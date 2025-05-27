On Tuesday, for an unknown reason, an explosion occurred in a chemical factory in Shandang province. In the video you can see the footage of the explosion.

Nicole Agostini

No time? blue News summarizes for you An explosion occurred at a chemical factory in the Chinese province of Shandang on Tuesday.

The factory produces and sells pesticides, pharmaceuticals and chemical intermediates.

No injuries have been reported so far. Show more

Shortly before noon on Tuesday, a large explosion occurred at a chemical factory in the eastern Chinese province of Shandang, according to CNN.

A witness staying at a nearby hotel told CNN: "The bang was quite loud. It only lasted a moment."

Local fire and rescue services sent 55 vehicles and 232 emergency personnel to the scene, while the Ministry of Emergency Management dispatched a task force and additional rescue personnel, the ministry said in a statement. There are currently no known injuries.

The affected factory develops, produces and distributes pesticides, pharmaceuticals and chemical intermediates, according to its website.

In the video you can see how the explosion spreads an orange, gray cloud of smoke and envelops the surrounding area.

