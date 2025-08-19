France's Digital Minister Clara Chappaz has called in the supervisory authorities in the case of the deceased streamer. Bild: IMAGO/Bildgehege (Archivbild)

A French streamer known for extreme videos has died during one of his live broadcasts. The public prosecutor's office in Nice has launched an investigation.

Jan-Niklas Jäger

No time? blue News summarizes for you A video streamer has died during a live broadcast in a town near Nice.

The streamer was known for inflicting pain on himself in front of the camera.

According to reports from users who had seen the video on the Australian platform Kick, the man was already lying lifeless under a blanket while a fellow streamer threw a small bottle at him.

The public prosecutor's office has launched an investigation into the cause of the 46-year-old's death.

In France, a video streamer died during a live broadcast on the internet. As the public prosecutor's office in Nice confirmed on Tuesday, an investigation has been launched into the cause of death of the 46-year-old. His death was discovered on Monday in Contes, north of Nice, during the transmission of a live stream.

According to French media, the man appeared in internet videos under the pseudonym "Jean Pormanove" alias "JP". In 2024, he was the fifth most successful streamer in France.

In the videos, "JP" had two other men inflict pain on him in various ways. In some of the films that are still available, he can be seen being shot at or beaten with paintballs without protective equipment. The videos were published on several platforms, but mainly on the Australian platform Kick. "JP" had tens of thousands of subscribers there.

French digital minister: "Absolute horror"

In the video showing the dead streamer, he was seen lying motionless under a blanket on a bed, according to internet users who had seen the clip.

There are two other men in the room, one of whom throws a small water bottle at "JP". One of the two other streamers announced the death of his "comrade-in-arms" and "partner" on Monday and called for the video showing the body not to be distributed. The movie was no longer available on Kick on Tuesday.

France's Digital Minister Clara Chappaz described the case of the deceased streamer as an "absolute horror" on the online service X on Tuesday. She had called in the supervisory authorities and asked Kick for a statement.

Le décès de Jean Pormanove et les violences qu’il a subies sont une horreur absolue. J’adresse toutes mes condoléances à sa famille et à ses proches.



Jean Pormanove a été humilié et maltraité pendant des mois en direct sur la plateforme Kick.

Une enquête judiciaire est en cours.… — Clara Chappaz (@ClaraChappaz) August 19, 2025

The deceased was under investigation

Kick told the AFP news agency that the company was "deeply shocked" by the streamer's death. The circumstances were being investigated. The company is firmly committed to protecting streamers.

The Australian platform is known for its relatively weak content moderation. Streamers also receive a significantly higher share of revenue there than on competing platforms.

The videos of "JP" and his comrades-in-arms became known to a wider audience through an article in the French investigative platform "Mediapart".

Following the report, the police launched an investigation in January, among other things for "intentional violence against vulnerable people". Both the suspects and the alleged victim had denied that any crimes had been committed, the public prosecutor's office announced at the time, without naming "JP" or his streaming partners.