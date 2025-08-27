  1. Residential Customers
Show-off building of Hungary's head of government Videos of Viktor Orbán's luxury estate spark outrage

SDA

27.8.2025 - 21:10

Viktor Orbán's estate from the air: footage of the property caused outrage online.
Viktor Orbán's estate from the air: footage of the property caused outrage online.
Bild: X/Magyar Péter

The luxury estate of Hungary's head of government Viktor Orbán is causing a lot of criticism. Video footage of the family estate was published online and went viral.

Keystone-SDA

27.08.2025, 21:10

27.08.2025, 21:35

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Video footage of Hungarian President Viktor Orbán's family property has caused outrage.
  • An independent member of the Hungarian parliament, Akos Hadhazy, published the videos.
  • Several users accused the head of government of corruption on social media.
Show more

Video footage of the luxury Hatvanpuszta estate owned by the father of Hungary's head of government Viktor Orbán has gone viral in Hungary and sparked outrage. By Wednesday, the footage of Akos Hadhazy, an independent member of the Hungarian parliament who campaigns against corruption, had been clicked on more than 700,000 times on Facebook.

Hadhazy had entered the extensive property without permission last week and made the recordings. The videos show a well-tended garden, a swimming pool and a huge dining room. Hadhazy described the property as a "luxurious palace complex".

Allegations of corruption online

In the comments under the videos, several users accused the Hungarian head of government of corruption. One commentator wrote that the footage showed Orbán and his "cronies" "building themselves a palace" with taxpayers' money. Another comment suggested that the property could be better used as an orphanage or hospital.

Orbán rejects claims that he is in fact the owner of the property. He also stated that Hatvanpuszta was not a luxury estate, but a farm. Several media outlets have reported in recent years that Orban uses the estate, which is located near his hometown of Felcsut to the west of Budapest, as a private retreat.

Friendly contacts with Russia

His 84-year-old father Gyozo recently told the pro-government Hungarian tabloid "Bors" that he had bought the property in 2011. He wanted to rebuild a historic farm from the 19th century on it.

Since returning to power in 2010, the national conservative politician Orbán has strengthened his position of power and helped some of his allies to become spectacularly wealthy. He maintains friendly relations with Russia.

