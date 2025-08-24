Boats and ships are anchored on the Haidian River to seek shelter from the strong winds. The typhoon will hit the Chinese island of Hainan first. IMAGO/VCG

A strong cyclone is approaching and hundreds of thousands of people are to be brought to safety on Vietnam's coast. A town on a Chinese island closes down.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you In Vietnam, the authorities are preparing to evacuate around 587,000 people due to the approaching typhoon "Kajiki".

Four provinces in the central coastal region are affected. Heavy rain and flooding are expected.

"Kajiki" was moving in the South China Sea with sustained wind speeds of around 175 kilometers per hour and will hit the mainland on Monday. Show more

Vietnam is preparing to evacuate more than half a million people due to the approaching typhoon "Kajiki". A total of more than 150,000 households - around 587,000 people - in four provinces in the country's central coastal region are affected, Vietnamese state media reported. Heavy rain and flooding were expected there. Boats were not allowed to set sail in seven coastal provinces.

According to the US Joint Typhoon Warning Center, "Kajiki" was moving in the South China Sea with sustained wind speeds of around 175 kilometers per hour. It is expected that the tropical cyclone will initially gain some more strength and then make landfall in Vietnam on Monday.

Evacuations also on Hainan

According to the meteorologists, the Chinese island of Hainan is likely to feel the effects of the typhoon first. According to the official news agency Xinhua, more than 20,000 people were evacuated to safety. In the city of Sanya, schools, offices and stores were temporarily closed and public transport was suspended.