Vincenz maintained that all of his expenses had always been business-related, whether it was a trip to New York with his daughters or a Tinder date at a five-star hotel in Zurich. In New York, he said he had visited ticket counters. As for Tinder, he explained that the purpose was to learn how to use social media.

However, he also referred several times to his testimony before the district court, where his expenses had already been discussed at length. He said he couldn’t remember everything anyway. For the 70-year-old, it’s clear that “Raiffeisen is currently waging a legal battle to destroy me.” Yet the bank “still owes me a great deal of money.”

He also remained tight-lipped when asked about his personal circumstances. He attributed this to the enormous media attention his case had received. He provided only brief details about where he lived. After his villa in Niederteufen, Aargau, was sold, he moved to Ticino—specifically to Figino, near Lugano.