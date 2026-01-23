On Monday, the attorney for former Raiffeisen CEO Pierin Vincenz asked the Zurich High Court to dismiss the case, arguing that the statute of limitations had expired.

Former Raiffeisen CEO Pierin Vincenz on his way to the High Court. The preliminary legal issues will take up the entire first day of the trial. Vincenz's questioning will not take place until Tuesday.

The attorney argued that an alleged offense is committed as soon as the damage occurs. What matters, therefore, is the initial moment, not the ongoing damage. Consequently, the charges against Vincenz are time-barred, and the proceedings must be dismissed.

The attorney for Vincenz's former business partner, Beat Stocker, also requested that the case be dismissed due to the statute of limitations. The defendants themselves did not say a word on Monday, as the preliminary legal issues took up the entire day.

More detailed information about Vincenz’s current life will therefore not be available until the second day of the trial. The details regarding his financial situation and current income are likely to be of interest. It is striking that he is carrying the same Bally bag with a red-and-white strap as he did at the first-instance verdict four years ago.

His former business partner, Stocker, suffers from multiple sclerosis and is now confined to a wheelchair. His condition has thus deteriorated significantly since the trial in the court of first instance.

About a hundred people attended the opening of the trial. At the start of the trial, the presiding judge said he had never presided over a trial with so many parties. The High Court has tentatively scheduled ten days for the trial. It is unclear when the verdict will be handed down, but it will certainly not be within the next two weeks.

Enriched through corporate acquisitions

In April 2022, the Zurich District Court handed down harsh sentences in the first instance: Vincenz was sentenced to three years and nine months in prison without probation. Stocker was sentenced to four years in prison.

Among other charges, the two were found guilty of fraud, breach of fiduciary duty, and accepting bribes. The allegations center on corporate takeovers in which they are alleged to have unlawfully enriched themselves.

Vincenz and Stocker are alleged to have secretly acquired stakes in companies and then arranged for those companies to be acquired by Raiffeisen Bank or the credit card company Aduno, where Stocker served as managing director and Vincenz as chairman of the board of directors. Through this scheme, the two are said to have pocketed profits amounting to millions.