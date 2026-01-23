The former Raiffeisen CEO called for a full acquittal on Tuesday before the Zurich High Court. He emphasized that he had not personally enriched himself. He said he had been “unaware” of any potential conflicts of interest.

Raiffeisen acquired companies in which Raiffeisen CEO Pierin Vincenz had previously held a stake. Apparently, this did not constitute a conflict of interest for the bank’s CEO at the time. The 70-year-old said he had likely not paid enough attention to this issue.

"I'm gasping for breath."

Vincenz even used the word “inexperience.” However, this did not go over well with the presiding judge. “It makes me gasp for breath,” he said. “Someone in your position and with your background can’t possibly claim inexperience.” After all, Vincenz had already been the head of Raiffeisen for several years.

Vincenz also denied having used his position to influence Raiffeisen’s takeover decisions. “Of course there were discussions, but I did not influence any committees.” The trial of the disgraced star banker will continue this afternoon at 2:30 p.m. with the questioning of his former business partner, Beat Stocker.