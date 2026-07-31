Due to heat-related issues affecting several actors, the Vineta Festival in Zinnowitz on Usedom had to be cut short during the performance. Three members of the ensemble received medical treatment on Thursday evening for health problems caused by the heat, according to a spokesperson for the Vorpommersche Landesbühne. Heavy costumes, as well as fight, dance, and singing scenes, placed an additional strain on the actors. As a result, the decision was made even before intermission to cancel the performance of the play “Die ewige Krone” (The Eternal Crown).

Heat: A Challenge for Open-Air Actors

On opening night, one actor was unable to perform due to the heat, but he was replaced during the performance. With three cast members out, continuing the play was out of the question. However, since all those affected are on the mend, the performance scheduled for Saturday evening will, as things stand, take place as planned.

According to the spokesperson, the audience members were understanding. Ticket holders can choose to either receive a refund or use their tickets for any other performance. The *Ostsee-Zeitung* had previously reported on this.