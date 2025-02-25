Violence, questionable role models and porn: adolescents often come across problematic content on the internet. At the online parents' evening today from 8 p.m., you will receive live tips from experts.

In Kooperation mit Swisscom

No time? blue News summarizes for you On February 25, 8 p.m., experts will talk about inappropriate content on the internet at the online parents' evening D.

Harmful content for adolescents includes depictions of violence, pornography, fake news, data misuse and false role models. Show more

Whether searching for treasure in virtual dreamscapes while gaming or following the daily lives of influencers on Instagram: Young people are captivated by online content. Much of it is educational and fun - but by no means all of it.

Some online content is particularly harmful for young people and is often just a click away. Teenagers often come across such content out of the blue or are not sufficiently prepared for it. They are disturbed by depictions of violence and pornography, and data theft violates their privacy.

Testing boundaries - but accompanied!

Concerned parents know: Parental controls offer protection by blocking certain content. However, not all problematic content can be kept away through restrictions.

To protect adolescents from violent content, fake news and data misuse on the internet, the following applies to parents and guardians: It's better to guide than ban. Picture: Pexels, Pixabay

In addition to technical restrictions, education and guidance from trusted persons are also important. This helps children and young people to develop good media skills.

This article was produced in cooperation with Swisscom Swisscom is committed to ecological, social and economic sustainability: climate protection, a sustainable lifestyle and responsible use of digital media. Switzerland's leading ICT company has already received several awards for its long-standing commitment to sustainability and, according to "TIME Magazine", is one of the 500 most sustainable companies in the world in 2024. Swisscom Campus offers valuable knowledge and tips on digital media and their use in everyday life.

Unfortunately, unsuitable content cannot be completely prevented. Private data is stolen and fake news is spread not only on dubious websites, but also in popular apps - for example, when vacation photos on Instagram fall into the wrong hands or AI-generated information remains unverified.

Role models such as influencers can also be problematic if they spread unrealistic ideals of beauty and superficial values. Both have a long-term impact on the self-confidence of adolescents. Parents should watch and discuss such videos with their children.