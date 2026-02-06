Conductors repeatedly experience violence in their work. Picture: KEYSTONE

A brutal attack on a train conductor in Germany is also causing great fear in Switzerland. Research by blue News shows: Anyone who insults or threatens conductors in this country often gets away with a lenient sentence.

The brutal attack in Germany on a 36-year-old conductor continues to cause discussion: The train conductor was critically injured in the head by a 26-year-old man after he asked the ticketless passenger to disembark. According to investigations so far, the man then suddenly and repeatedly struck the conductor with his fists.

The exact sequence of events is still being investigated. The alleged perpetrator, a Greek national resident in Luxembourg, is in custody. He has no known criminal record.

The shocking crime also caused great concern among Swiss conductors on Thursday morning. Transport workers' unions have been campaigning for years to raise awareness of violence and aggression on public transport. Many train conductors therefore wear pins on their uniforms indicating zero tolerance of aggression.

In practice, however, such measures do not always help - especially when the fuse is short with individual passengers. Research by blue News shows: Attacks and specific threats against train attendants are now dealt with by the justice system almost on a conveyor belt. The perpetrators come from all walks of life, hold Swiss passports or are tourists, appear to be marginalized or have well-paid professions.

500 franc conditional fine for threats

An example from April 2025: an SBB conductor checked the Interregio train between Zug and Lucerne early one Wednesday morning. A 26-year-old Swiss man caught her attention because he was listening to loud music on his cell phone at around 6.30 a.m. - much to the annoyance of the commuters.

The man, who we call Günther S. (name changed, known to the editors), had a valid ticket. However, he ignored the complaints of his fellow passengers. Instead, he demonstratively placed his shoes on a seat. The conductor intervened, took his cell phone and turned down the music. Günther S. felt provoked and insulted the conductor as a "whore".

A week later, there was another incident on the Zurich-Lucerne train. At around 06:10, Günther S. again heard loud music on the intercity train. When a female conductor passed him during a ticket inspection, he said to a male conductor: "I'd really like to shout at your colleague from behind."

The conductor reacted calmly and demanded to see his ID. The situation then escalated. Günther S. attacked the conductor because of his skin color, called him "Scheissne***" and threatened him: "Come here, I'll kill you." This was followed by further insults such as "son of a whore", "fucking black man", "faggot" and "black gay".

«Come here, I'll kill you yet.»

The justice system was nevertheless lenient: the 26-year-old was sentenced to a conditional fine of 25 daily rates of CHF 20 each - apparently because he has no income. However, he has to pay legal costs of 500 francs.

Insubordinate racists on the train

blue News knows of other similar cases. For example, a 55-year-old Swiss man attracted attention on the train between Interlaken and Brienz because he made loud and aggressive comments about a group of Chinese passengers. When an SBB employee asked him to be quieter, the man verbally attacked the conductor. "You have nothing to say to me" was followed by the threat: "I'll break you."

«I'll break you.»

The federal prosecutor's office did not classify this as a threat against an officer. The man was only sentenced to a fine of 15 daily rates of 80 francs (1,200 francs) for "obstructing an official act".

Attacks are not only made by people traveling without a valid ticket. (symbolic image) Image: Keystone/Christian Beutler

Law: Threat must cause "fear and terror"

Another example shows that restraint is exercised even in the case of previous convictions: In September 2024, a 26-year-old with 2.14 per mille alcohol in his blood traveled between Lucerne and Basel. The man, who we call Flamur J. (name changed, known to the editors), had a ticket but hurled racist abuse at the conductor during the check.

The transport police were called. This was followed by further insults such as "Scheiss Ne***", "Fucking Nig**" and "Scheiss Ausländer". On the platform, he also threatened other passengers: "You scum, you'll be in for a shock when I get your names."

«You scum, you'll be surprised when I get your names.»

The federal prosecutor's office did not see this as a concrete threat. They doubted that the statements caused "fear and terror" or "massively shook" the sense of security - although Flamur J. already had a criminal record for attempted threats and simple assault on his partner. At that time, he received a conditional prison sentence of eight months with a probationary period of five years.

The most recent incident was only sufficient for a conviction for verbal abuse from the point of view of the judiciary. Flamur J. must pay a fine of 50 daily rates of 30 francs each. In addition, there are procedural costs of 500 francs. The public prosecutor decided not to enforce the earlier custodial sentence "based on the overall circumstances".

Letter sent to public prosecutors to raise awareness

An SBB conductor told the blue News reporter that she was shocked by the way the judiciary had handled the cases. During a break, she says: "What's the point if we wear zero-tolerance pins on our vests, but the prosecutors are then particularly tolerant of the perpetrators?"

Greta Gysin, Green National Councillor in the canton of Ticino and President of the Transfair trade union, wanted to know from the Federal Council in 2024 what strategy the government was pursuing to improve safety on public transport again. The Federal Council did not make any specific comments: companies such as SBB, BLS and Co. were primarily responsible, and the Federal Council was not authorized to intervene with the public prosecutor's offices.

The trade unions and even the Association of Public Transport, in which SBB, RhB, BLS and Co. are organized, have long observed that the judiciary does not prosecute every attack on public transport personnel. Last summer, in a joint letter to all public prosecutors, they called for the police corps to be made more aware of such crimes so that such acts of violence are consistently prosecuted.