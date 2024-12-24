The remains of a washed away restaurant float in Monterey Bay in Santa Cruz. (December 23, 2024) Image: Keystone/AP Photo/Nic Coury

Authorities warn of "dangerous and life-threatening" conditions on all beaches.

DPA dpa

High waves and raging tides are causing problems for people on the US West Coast. The National Weather Service for the San Francisco Bay Area in northern California warned of "dangerous and life-threatening" conditions on all beaches along the Pacific coast with very high surf and rough seas until Tuesday (local time).

Dangerous and life-threatening beach conditions are forecast with very high surf, rip currents, sneaker waves, and coastal flooding through Tuesday for ALL beaches along the Pacific Coast. Very rough seas, breaking waves to 60 feet, and extremely dangerous conditions. #cawx pic.twitter.com/inGF90A798 — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) December 23, 2024

In Santa Cruz, south of San Francisco, part of the pier broke off as a result of the strong surf. According to local media reports, three people were on the end of the pier at the time when it fell into the sea. Two of them were rescued and the third was able to free himself. According to the reports, no one was seriously injured.

The Governor of California, Gavin Newsom, has been notified of the collapse and is coordinating assistance with local authorities, his office said.

Heavy rainfall expected

In addition to the high surf on the coast, the weather service is expecting heavy rainfall in the region until Tuesday morning. There is a possibility of minor flooding and landslides.