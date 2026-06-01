A new approach aims to protect babies from dangerous meningitis. Researchers from Zurich and Basel are using viruses from wastewater to specifically combat the bacteria that cause them before they are transmitted.

The bacterium Escherichia coli type K1 lives in the intestines of every third healthy person. Transmitted to a newborn at birth, however, it can cause devastating meningitis. A research team from ETH Zurich and the University of Basel has now developed a new method to eliminate the pathogen from the mother's intestines before birth, as announced by ETH Zurich on Monday.

The therapy works entirely without the use of antibiotics. It combines viruses, an oral vaccination and probiotic bacteria.

Viruses from Lucerne wastewater treatment plant

The viruses, known as phages, force the E. coli K1 bacterium to shed its protective shell. This makes the pathogen vulnerable to antibodies, which are formed in the intestine through inoculation. A harmless competitor bacterium eventually displaces the weakened E. coli bacteria.

In experiments with mice, the transmission of the pathogen from the mother animals to the young animals was reduced from 83 to 23 percent. The results were published in the journal "Nature Communications". The researchers isolated the phages required for this from wastewater samples from the wastewater treatment plant in the Lucerne agglomeration.