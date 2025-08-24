Expensive entrance fees: Visiting the beach is a luxury in Lebanon - Gallery Admission to the Beirut beach club "Sporting" costs at least 28 francs this year. Image: Marwan Naamani/dpa The water at the few public bathing areas is considered to be highly polluted and in some cases hazardous to health. Image: Marwan Naamani/dpa Many families in Lebanon go swimming at the few public beaches despite the polluted water because they cannot afford the private resorts. Image: Marwan Naamani/dpa The year 2025 is considered to be the driest in years in Lebanon. Image: Marwan Naamani/dpa The water quality at private beach clubs is often better, as no wastewater is discharged here. Image: Marwan Naamani/dpa According to a report by the CNRS research institute, the water quality at the public beach Ramlet al-Baida is one of the worst in the country. Image: Hussein Malla/AP/dpa Expensive entrance fees: Visiting the beach is a luxury in Lebanon - Gallery Admission to the Beirut beach club "Sporting" costs at least 28 francs this year. Image: Marwan Naamani/dpa The water at the few public bathing areas is considered to be highly polluted and in some cases hazardous to health. Image: Marwan Naamani/dpa Many families in Lebanon go swimming at the few public beaches despite the polluted water because they cannot afford the private resorts. Image: Marwan Naamani/dpa The year 2025 is considered to be the driest in years in Lebanon. Image: Marwan Naamani/dpa The water quality at private beach clubs is often better, as no wastewater is discharged here. Image: Marwan Naamani/dpa According to a report by the CNRS research institute, the water quality at the public beach Ramlet al-Baida is one of the worst in the country. Image: Hussein Malla/AP/dpa

There is hardly any access to clean, free beaches in Lebanon. The coast belongs to the rich upper class. Those without money sweat at home. And even there, water is not always available.

In Lebanon, there is a stark contrast in summer: The wealthy sunbathe in exclusive beach clubs, while the less well-off have only a few, often polluted public beaches at their disposal.

Despite laws requiring public access, high fees and privatized resorts make many beaches inaccessible to most.

On weekends, prices can quickly reach the equivalent of 48 francs.

Since the end of 2019, Lebanon has been in the midst of the worst economic and financial crisis in its history. The crisis is attributed to decades of corruption in politics and business. Show more

Temperatures of around 40 degrees, humidity of almost 60 percent: people in the Lebanese capital Beirut groan under the sweltering heat in summer. A dip in the seductively glittering Mediterranean could provide relief for the two million inhabitants of the metropolis with few green spaces. The sea in Beirut stretches along a five-kilometer-long promenade adorned with palm trees. But if you want to swim in clean water in the city, you have to pay. And not too cheaply.

Up to 48 francs for entry to the beach

On average, entry to the private beach clubs in the capital costs between 16 and 24 francs - during the week. At the weekend, prices quickly rise to the equivalent of up to 48 francs. In return, bathers are offered a parasol with a sun lounger and a pool to swim in. The sea along the Beirut coast is considered so polluted that people prefer to swim in the pool.

80 percent of the coast in private hands

"80 percent of the Lebanese coastline is not freely accessible," explains Mohammed Ajub, director of the NGO Nahnoo, which campaigns for more public spaces in Lebanon. In concrete terms, this means that a large part of the coast is occupied by expensive beach clubs, private villas right by the sea or restaurants with sea views. On social media, the Lebanese coast is romanticized as a Mediterranean jewel. What is not visible: the horrendous prices to experience it.

Of Lebanon's 220 kilometers of Mediterranean coastline, only 40 kilometers are still not privatized, says Ajub. "But that doesn't mean that the rest is really freely available." Wastewater is often discharged into the sea or garbage is disposed of at these points, he emphasizes.

Public beaches heavily polluted

However, many families have no choice but to go swimming in these places because they cannot afford the entrance fees to the cleaner beach clubs, says Ajub. Even the gas money for the trips to other beaches outside Beirut - some of which charge lower entrance fees or are sometimes free - is hardly affordable for the average population, which has been hit hard by the economic crisis for years.

Since the end of 2019, the Mediterranean country has been in the worst economic and financial crisis in its history. The crisis is attributed to decades of corruption in politics and business.

There is no well-developed public transport network in Lebanon. A day at the beach is therefore a luxury for many families.

In Beirut, the city beach Ramlet al-Baida - the "white sand beach", as it translates - is one of the few public access points to the sea. However, the annual report on the water quality of Lebanese beaches by the CNRS research institute shows just how precarious swimming here is: almost nowhere else in the country is the water as polluted as here. The institute strongly advises against swimming. Tests have shown very high levels of bacterial pollution.

Nahnoo director Ajub says that there is no political will in Lebanon to improve the condition of the beaches or to ensure more public access.

Lebanon drier than ever

Like many countries in the region, Lebanon is suffering from the worst drought in years. The state is unable to supply households with sufficient water on a permanent and regular basis. Residents who can afford it buy water from private suppliers. But not everyone can afford this. Gyms in Lebanon are therefore no longer just advertising sports programs, but also showers for their visitors.

This year, water levels are lower than they have been for a long time, says Nadim Faradschalla, Head of Sustainability Strategy at the Lebanese-American University in Beirut. The problem is also that the country has very limited capacity to collect and store rainwater during the wetter winter months. Political blockades in the country are preventing the completion of important infrastructure projects, according to Faradschalla.