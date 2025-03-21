The ash column rises several kilometers high above the volcano at times on Friday. Picture: Keystone/AP Photo/Ester Narek

The Lewotobi Laki-Laki volcano in Indonesia is spewing ash into the sky again. The authorities have raised the alert level. Flights to the popular vacation island of Bali are also affected.

The Lewotobi Laki-Laki volcano has erupted on the Indonesian island of Flores. Since Thursday, there have been several eruptions in which the mountain of fire has spewed ash and rock kilometers into the air, reported the Antara news agency, citing the Geological Agency of the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources (ESDM). In the morning, air traffic on the island of Bali, which is popular with tourists from all over the world, was also affected.

During a violent eruption late Thursday evening (local time), ash was hurled around eight kilometers into the air, it was reported. The volcano erupted again in the early morning.

The volcano, which is around 1600 meters high, had already experienced severe eruptions at the end of last year. Several people died under the rubble of their burning homes. Thousands were forced to flee and were housed in evacuation centers. Even then, numerous flights to and from Bali were canceled.

Bali is only 500 kilometers away

Initially, the Australian low-cost airline Jetstar announced that it would not be flying to Ngurah Rai Airport in Denpasar, Bali, in the morning (local time) for safety reasons. The company announced that it was still unclear whether air traffic would be able to resume normally in the afternoon.

Air Asia canceled flights to Malaysia and Australia, among others. Some Virgin Australia flights to Bali were also delayed, according to the airport website. Bali is only about 500 kilometers away from the province of East Nusa Tenggara, where the volcano is located.

Local media reported that there were partial power outages in populated areas around Lewotobi Laki Laki. Many people fled their homes during the strongest eruption. The authorities asked residents and tourists to wear masks and avoid the crater within a radius of eight kilometers. The Volcanology and Hazards Authority announced that the alert level for the fire mountain had been raised to level 4 on a scale of 5.

What is the Pacific Ring of Fire?

Last year, air traffic at the international airport in Labuan Bajo on Flores was also massively affected at times. The entire region was covered in a thick layer of ash.

The world's largest island nation, Indonesia, lies on the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, the most geologically active zone on earth. Volcanic eruptions and earthquakes occur frequently along the belt. The island of Flores, to the east of Bali, is popular with tourists from all over the world because of its beautiful landscapes and diving spots.

The 1584-metre-high Lewotobi Laki-Laki has been active again since the end of 2023. It is the twin volcano of the 1703-metre-high Lewotobi Perempuan. The peaks of the two mountains are around two kilometers apart.