The Hayli Gubbi volcano has erupted in Ethiopia. Uncredited/Afar Government Communication Bureau/AP/dpa/Keystone

The Hayli Gubbi volcano in Ethiopia has erupted for the first time in thousands of years. The ash cloud rose up to 8.5 kilometers high. Satellite images show a large release of sulphur dioxide.

In Ethiopia, the Hayli Gubbi volcano has erupted for the first time in thousands of years. An ash cloud rose to a height of 8.5 kilometers and drifted eastwards across the Arabian Peninsula, according to the EU's Humanitarian Aid and Civil Protection department (ECHO).

The volcano is located in the remote Afar region in the north-east of the country on the Horn of Africa, close to the border with Eritrea. According to ECHO, around 9,000 people live within a radius of 30 kilometers and could potentially be affected by the eruption.

No reports of fatalities

According to the local administration, there were no fatalities or damage to property during the eruption. However, the surrounding villages were covered in ash, making it impossible for cattle to graze.

The people there, who mainly live from nomadic livestock farming, are threatened with food shortages as a result. Afar is one of the poorest regions in Ethiopia. The population there is repeatedly exposed to natural disasters.

Volcanic ash over Yemen and Oman

The ash cloud also affected the airspace over Yemen and Oman, among other places. The internationally recognized government in Yemen reported that volcanic ash had reached various parts of the country, including the port city of Hudaida and the city of Ibb. The responsible authority in Oman announced that it was monitoring the situation but had not initially detected any increased levels.

According to the volcano monitoring center in Toulouse, France, the ash cloud continued to move towards Pakistan. The eruption had ended.

Experts are watching closely

Satellite images showed a large release of sulphur dioxide, according to ECHO. The eruption is the first documented activity of Hayli Gubbi for several millennia and is being closely monitored by experts. However, several volcanoes are active in the region. Earthquakes also occur there from time to time.