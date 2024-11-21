On the Reykjanes Peninsula in Iceland, which is popular with tourists, another volcanic eruption occurred on Thursday night. According to the Icelandic weather service, the small fishing village of Grindavik has been evacuated.

Another volcanic eruption occurred on the Reykjanes Peninsula in Iceland on Thursday night.

This is the seventh volcanic eruption since December 2023. Show more

No infrastructure is currently threatened by the eruption, but Grindavik will be evacuated, an IMO expert told public broadcaster RAS3.

Live footage showed lava gushing from a long fissure at the eruption site. The eruption occurred at the Sundhnuksgigar volcanic fissure near Grindavik, explained the Icelandic meteorological service IMO.

A volcanic eruption occurred near Grindavik back in June. (archive picture) Picture: Keystone

The current eruption is smaller than the last one, which took place at the end of August, IMO added. "The outflows are smaller and the lava is not flowing as fast," said the weather service spokesperson.

Most of the population has already moved away

Last year, the majority of Grindavik's 4,000 inhabitants had already been evacuated. Since then, almost all of the local houses have been sold to the state and almost all of the residents have left. "Around 50 houses were occupied in the last few nights," explained the civil defense.

This is the seventh volcanic eruption since December 2023, after years of increased seismic activity in the region. Iceland is home to a total of 33 active volcanoes.

