Scary moment in the video Volcano suddenly spews out 1900 meter high ash cloud

Nicole Agostini

6.4.2025

In Japan, the Sakurajima volcano spewed out a huge cloud of ash, startling local residents. The explosive eruption caused no damage or injuries.

06.04.2025, 18:12

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • The Sakurajima volcano is located in Osaka, Japan.
  • On April 3, it emitted a huge cloud of ash and smoke.
  • This reached a height of 1900 meters.
Show more

The Japanese volcano Sakurajima emitted a huge light gray cloud of ash and smoke on 3 April. This reached a maximum height of 1900 meters.

According to the authorities, the smoke cloud also contained water vapor. The eruption is a clear sign that the volcano is active.

However, this is not the first event this year. Watch the video to find out why.

