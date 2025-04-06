In Japan, the Sakurajima volcano spewed out a huge cloud of ash, startling local residents. The explosive eruption caused no damage or injuries.
- The Sakurajima volcano is located in Osaka, Japan.
- On April 3, it emitted a huge cloud of ash and smoke.
- This reached a height of 1900 meters.
The Japanese volcano Sakurajima emitted a huge light gray cloud of ash and smoke on 3 April. This reached a maximum height of 1900 meters.
According to the authorities, the smoke cloud also contained water vapor. The eruption is a clear sign that the volcano is active.
