In Japan, the Sakurajima volcano spewed out a huge cloud of ash, startling local residents. The explosive eruption caused no damage or injuries.

Nicole Agostini

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Sakurajima volcano is located in Osaka, Japan.

On April 3, it emitted a huge cloud of ash and smoke.

This reached a height of 1900 meters. Show more

The Japanese volcano Sakurajima emitted a huge light gray cloud of ash and smoke on 3 April. This reached a maximum height of 1900 meters.

According to the authorities, the smoke cloud also contained water vapor. The eruption is a clear sign that the volcano is active.

However, this is not the first event this year. Watch the video to find out why.

