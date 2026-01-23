EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is visiting Ukraine for the eleventh time since the war began. “I will announce new initiatives to integrate our defense industries so that we can produce more and faster,” she said on X upon her arrival in the capital, Kyiv.

He described it as a special moment: “Ukraine has built up strong military momentum. The tide is turning.” During the visit, they will also discuss EU accession and preparations for the coming winter.

The EU is moving forward with accession negotiations with Ukraine. However, Ukraine is not expected to conclude the talks until the next decade.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will also be awarded a new medal by von der Leyen, “which recognizes outstanding personal contributions to supporting Ukraine in defending its independence and the security of all of Europe,” her spokesperson wrote on X.