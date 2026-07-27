ARCHIVE – Gunther von Hagens, the “Plastinator,” stands behind a full-body plastinate in a new permanent exhibition at the Altes Hallenbad in Heidelberg. Photo: picture alliance / Marijan Murat/dpa (archive photo) – ATTENTION: For editorial use only in connection with current reporting and only with full attribution of the above credit

His own battle with Parkinson’s disease brought the issue closer to home for him personally. When he was diagnosed in 2008, he gave himself five more years to live, as von Hagens once told the German Press Agency shortly before his 70th birthday. “Now I’m more courageous. My father is still very spry at 98; he’s my role model. If I’m lucky, I’ll make it to 90.”

However, he died on Friday at the age of 81, according to a statement from his family in Heidelberg. Several media outlets had previously reported on the news. “It was Gunther von Hagens’ own wish to make his body available for plastination after his death,” the statement said. “His family will respect and honor this wish.”

The moral debate surrounding his work was just as much a part of Gunther von Hagens’ life as the fascination that millions of people felt for his exhibits. Von Hagens developed the plastination technique in the 1970s in Heidelberg, where he founded the Institute for Plastination in 1993. He viewed his “Body Worlds” exhibitions as anatomy exhibits.

Working with death changed his outlook on life

Reflecting on the transience of human life had a profound influence on his life, as the physician said in January 2025. “The older I get, the more I see life as a great exception and death as the norm. Ultimately, it is transience that gives life its meaning in the first place,” von Hagens was convinced.

Due to his illness, he had recently withdrawn from business for the most part. Von Hagens’ wife, Angelina Whalley, had been serving as his translator for quite some time, as his speech center had been severely impaired by the illness. For years, he had been almost impossible to understand. His son Rurik and his wife are continuing his work. “I am happy and proud to know that my life’s work is in such good hands,” he said.

“Gunther wanted to give people a glimpse beneath the skin—not out of a desire for sensationalism, but out of a deep conviction that knowledge about one’s own body can contribute to a more conscious, healthier, and more responsible life,” Whalley explained in the statement announcing his death. He inspired millions of people to see their own bodies in a new light. His son said, “My father was a man who never accepted that boundaries are set in stone.” He brought anatomy out of the closed world of academia and into the mainstream of society.

Exhibitions drew criticism

In the small East German town of Guben, the plastinates have been produced in a huge workshop since 2006—visitors can watch the process firsthand. Animal specimens are also prepared there—in 2017, for example, a massive 300-kilogram blue whale heart was sent to a Canadian museum. Although von Hagens’ technique is best known for the “Body Worlds” exhibitions, most of the specimens are produced for universities worldwide, as the Plastinate workshop in Guben announced in 2016.

The preserved corpses in “Body Worlds” are posed in every conceivable position—sometimes as basketball players, sometimes as skateboarders, or as thinkers. They are young, old, pregnant, sick, or healthy. Some are depicted having sex. The skin has been removed, and the muscles and nerve bundles are clearly visible.

Not least among those who reject this kind of display are the major churches. The Protestant Church describes it as an undignified treatment of the deceased. The cities of Augsburg and Cologne banned von Hagens from depicting a sex scene involving corpses.

“Controversy is a sign that my work touches people, makes them think, and sparks discussion—and that was exactly my goal from the very beginning,” von Hagens once said.

Body to Become an Exhibit

He will now likely become a plastinate himself. As the inventor of plastination and the creator of the exhibition, it is only logical for him to undergo the process himself, von Hagens told the dpa. “It’s a way to carry on my convictions and my life’s work beyond my death,” he explained shortly before his 80th birthday.

Von Hagens, who was born in 1945 near Posen (Poznan) in what is now Poland, wanted his wife to personally oversee the plastination of his body. “At first, I found the idea absolutely horrifying,” Whalley said at the time. “But the longer I thought about it, the more I saw it as a proof of love for my partner.” However, she said, it wouldn’t have to happen immediately after his death. “I’ll need a year to prepare; that’s how long he’ll be in the freezer.”

Wife: He's always been different

Von Hagen’s trademark was always his hat, which he wore as often as possible—even at home, as his wife recounted. “Anatomists wore hats during the Renaissance,” Whalley explained. “For him, the hat is also a symbol of his self-image as someone who is different.”

And that’s what he’d always been, not least because of his hemophilia. “He learned from it to draw strength from within himself.” That also gave him strength in other situations. “Hardly anyone in the anatomy department took him seriously. But he didn’t need a pat on the back from his colleagues.”