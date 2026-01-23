Following the Volkswagen Supervisory Board meeting on potential further cost-cutting measures, CEO Oliver Blume reaffirmed the goal of realigning the automaker. Blume announced on Friday that management is continuing to drive the transformation forward.

“With our plan for the future, we are making the Group even more robust and competitive, even in a highly challenging global environment,” said Blume. He also referred to it as the “most comprehensive realignment in the Group’s history.”

“The management is thus taking ‘responsibility for the company’s sustainable future—at a time when the automotive industry is under significant pressure worldwide,’” Blume continued. “We are mitigating risks, capitalizing on new opportunities based on our own strengths, and sending a clear signal of a new beginning for Germany as a business hub.”

"Strengthen our presence in major global markets"

Chief Financial Officer Arno Antlitz added: “We want to continue investing in exciting electric vehicles and the latest software solutions for our customers, while at the same time keeping our internal combustion engine vehicles technologically competitive and strengthening our presence in major global markets.”

To achieve this, the company must consistently cut costs, leverage group synergies, reduce complexity, and thereby sustainably increase profitability, Antlitz emphasized: “The Future Plan is a powerful tool for this.”

In Wolfsburg, the supervisory board discussed possible new cost-cutting measures on Thursday. No decisions were made.

According to *Manager Magazin*, up to 100,000 jobs could be cut worldwide—twice as many as previously planned. According to *Bild*, the number could even reach 120,000. Four of the VW Group’s plants in Germany are even facing closure: Hanover, Emden, Zwickau, and Neckarsulm.