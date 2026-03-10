Volkswagen profits have slumped by almost half. Sina Schuldt/dpa

The Volkswagen Group earned significantly less in 2025. Profit after tax slumped by around 44 percent - burdened by US tariffs, problems at Porsche and weaker sales in key markets, among other things. In addition, 50,000 jobs are to be cut.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you Volkswagen's profit in 2025 has slumped by around 44 percent to 6.9 billion euros, while sales fell slightly by 0.8 percent to just under 322 billion euros.

In addition, 50,000 jobs are to be cut by 2030.

The main reasons were burdens at Porsche due to the change in strategy for combustion engines and high costs due to US tariffs, as a result of which VW even posted a loss of over one billion euros in the third quarter.

The Group delivered a total of 8.98 million vehicles, whereby growth in Europe could not compensate for declines in China and North America. Show more

The Volkswagen Group's profit fell by almost half last year. Compared to the previous year, Group profit after tax fell by around 44 percent from 12.4 billion euros to 6.9 billion euros in 2025, Europe's largest car manufacturer announced in Wolfsburg. Turnover fell by 0.8 percent to just under 322 billion euros.

VW boss Oliver Blume announces: Around 50,000 jobs are to be cut in the Volkswagen Group in Germany by 2030.

However, VW performed better again in the final quarter than in the first nine months. In the third quarter, the Group had slipped deep into the red and posted a loss of more than one billion euros. The main reason for this was the burdens at the subsidiary Porsche due to the strategic shift towards the extension of the combustion engine, which impacted on the parent company. Added to this were the billions of euros in charges from the US tariffs.

In terms of sales, the Group fell just short of the nine million mark in 2025: worldwide, the Group delivered 8.98 million vehicles of all Group brands, 0.5 percent fewer than in the previous year. The Group actually grew in Europe. However, this could not compensate for declines in China and North America.