Weak quarterVW holding company makes a loss of almost one billion euros
dpa
13.5.2026 - 09:17
A billion-euro write-down on the VW investment has pushed Porsche SE deep into the red in the first quarter. The bottom line is a loss of 923 million euros.
DPA
13.05.2026, 09:17
13.05.2026, 09:21
dpa
A billion-euro write-down on the investment in the Volkswagen Group has once again resulted in a loss for the owner holding company Porsche SE. The VW holding company made a net loss of 923 million euros in the first quarter, as the DAX-listed company announced in Stuttgart.