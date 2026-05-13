Porsche SE with high loss. (Photo archive) dpa

A billion-euro write-down on the VW investment has pushed Porsche SE deep into the red in the first quarter. The bottom line is a loss of 923 million euros.

DPA dpa

A billion-euro write-down on the investment in the Volkswagen Group has once again resulted in a loss for the owner holding company Porsche SE. The VW holding company made a net loss of 923 million euros in the first quarter, as the DAX-listed company announced in Stuttgart.

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