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Weak quarter VW holding company makes a loss of almost one billion euros

dpa

13.5.2026 - 09:17

Porsche SE with high loss. (Photo archive)
Porsche SE with high loss. (Photo archive)
dpa

A billion-euro write-down on the VW investment has pushed Porsche SE deep into the red in the first quarter. The bottom line is a loss of 923 million euros.

DPA

13.05.2026, 09:17

13.05.2026, 09:21

A billion-euro write-down on the investment in the Volkswagen Group has once again resulted in a loss for the owner holding company Porsche SE. The VW holding company made a net loss of 923 million euros in the first quarter, as the DAX-listed company announced in Stuttgart.

+++ Update to follow shortly +++

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