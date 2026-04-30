The Volkswagen Group has started the current year with another slump in profits. In the first quarter, the Group profit plummeted by 28.4 percent to 1.56 billion euros. (archive picture) Keystone

The Volkswagen Group has started the current year with another slump in profits. In the first quarter, Group earnings plummeted by 28.4 percent to 1.56 billion euros, as Europe's largest car manufacturer announced on Thursday.

SDA

In the same period last year, VW had still earned a bottom line of 2.19 billion euros. That was already 41 percent less than a year earlier.

Turnover shrank by 2.5 percent to 75.7 billion euros. At 3.3 percent, the operating return on sales was even lower than a year ago, when it was 3.7 percent. "Wars, geopolitical tensions, trade barriers, stricter regulation and tough competition are creating headwinds," said Group CEO Oliver Blume according to the press release.

Weak sales in China and the USA

The VW Group is suffering from weak sales figures, particularly in China and the USA. Worldwide, this pushed down the number of Group deliveries in the months from January to March to just 2.05 million vehicles of all Group brands, 4 percent less than a year earlier. Deliveries fell in China and North America in particular. Growth in Europe was unable to compensate for this.

The Group result was also negatively impacted by the weak figures presented by Porsche the previous evening. From January to March, profit after tax fell by almost a quarter. The truck subsidiary Traton with the MAN and Scania brands had also already reported a massive drop in profits due to high one-off effects.