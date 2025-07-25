VW's profit collapsed in the second quarter. Hendrik Schmidt/dpa

VW earns significantly less in the second quarter. Above all, weak figures at Porsche and Audi and high restructuring costs are weighing on earnings.

Volkswagen expects lower profits this year due to the US tariffs and the weakness at Porsche and Audi.

The revenue itself is also expected to be lower by Group CEO Oliver Blume. Show more

The VW Group recorded a significant drop in profits in the second quarter. After taxes, the Wolfsburg-based company earned 2.29 billion euros, a good third less than a year earlier, according to an announcement. One of the reasons for this was the poor performance of the expensive Porsche and Audi brands in day-to-day business. VW also cited high conversion costs and the current good performance of the still lower-margin electric cars as reasons. In China, the Group again earned significantly less.

Group operating profit fell by a good 29 percent to 3.83 billion euros, which corresponds to an operating margin of 4.7 percent. This was in line with analysts' expectations. Despite a slight increase in deliveries, turnover was down three percent at 80.6 billion euros.

US tariffs a negative factor

Volkswagen expects lower profits in the current year due to the US tariffs and the weakness at Porsche and Audi. According to the Wolfsburg-based DAX-listed company, the ratio of operating profit to sales is likely to be only between 4.0 and 5.0 percent. Previously, 5.5 to 6.5 percent was expected. Analysts had already predicted an average margin of less than 5 percent. This includes the current tariffs at the lower end of the forecast range. If they are lowered again to 10 percent, the upper end of the range will be targeted.

The revenue itself is also expected to be lower by Group CEO Oliver Blume: instead of up to five percent growth, the manager is now aiming for sales at the previous year's level.