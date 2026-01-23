The Volkswagen Group reported another decline in profits in the second quarter. From April through June, consolidated net income after taxes fell by 32.9 percent to 1.54 billion euros, according to a statement from Europe’s largest automaker in Wolfsburg.

In the second quarter of 2025, VW had posted a net profit of 2.29 billion euros. That was already 36 percent less than a year earlier.

China is driving sales figures

Group-wide deliveries fell by nearly 9 percent to 2.08 million vehicles, as the company had previously announced. In the key Chinese market, sales plummeted by more than a third to 424,300 vehicles. Outside of China, however, sales were somewhat better.

Tariffs, wars, geopolitical tensions, and increasingly fierce competition have created headwinds, as CEO Oliver Blume had already explained this spring. He is therefore planning new cost-cutting measures involving significant reductions: Up to 50,000 jobs worldwide and four plants in Germany are under review—in addition to the 50,000 jobs already slated for elimination by 2030.

Opposition to New Austerity Measures

The union and the works council are already putting up strong resistance. The same is true of the state of Lower Saxony, which holds a 20 percent stake in VW and has two representatives on the supervisory board. Together with the employees, they hold a majority on the board. According to reports, the plans were initially rejected by the board.

Volkswagen has already announced that it will cut 50,000 jobs across the group in Germany by 2030. 35,000 jobs are to be cut at the core brand, with the remainder at subsidiaries such as Audi and Porsche. More than 37,000 employees have already signed the relevant agreements.