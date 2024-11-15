Festival-goers celebrate in front of the stages at the end of Wacken Open Air 2024. In spring, the Wacken organizers will also host a metal festival in the Zillertal Alps. Archivbild: Axel Heimken/dpa

Attention Wacken fans with a love of mountains and snow: There will be five days of metal music in the Zillertal Alps at the end of March. The first acts have already been confirmed.

In March 2025, the Wacken Open Air organizers will host the Full Metal Mayrhofen festival in Austria.

Saltatio Mortis, Faun, Hämatom, Clawfinger, Deine Cousine, Warkings, All For Metal and many more bands have confirmed their participation.

The festival starts on March 31 and runs until April 5, 2025.

Headbanging to hard metal sounds in front of an impressive mountain backdrop? That will be possible in the Zillertal Alps in spring 2025. The Wacken Open Air organizers have planned the five-day Full Metal Mayrhofen festival in Austria for the end of March.

"In recent years, fans have been asking more and more often when we're going to do something in the mountains again," said Holger Hübner, co-organizer and co-founder of the legendary Wacken Open Air, according to a press release. The answer is: now or never again!

Metal festival surrounded by Alpine peaks

The first acts have already been confirmed. Saltatio Mortis, Faun, Hämatom, Clawfinger, Deine Cousine, Warkings, All For Metal and many other bands have confirmed their participation. The festival starts on March 31 and runs until April 5, 2025.

Mayrhofen is located at 630 meters in the rear Zillertal and is surrounded by several alpine peaks over 3000 meters high. Incidentally, the 34th Wacken Open Air on flat land and without any snow will start at the end of July 2025.

