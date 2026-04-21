More money in your wallet: real wages will have risen significantly in 2025. (symbolic image) Keystone

Wages in Switzerland rose significantly last year. The result was the strongest real wage increase for many years.

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According to calculations by the Federal Statistical Office (FSO), nominal wages will have risen by an average of 1.8 percent in 2025, as detailed in a press release issued on Tuesday. In the last estimate from the end of 2025, an increase of 2.0 percent was still expected. The FSO estimates nominal wage growth on a quarterly basis.

It is true that some of the wage increases were eaten up by inflation. However, taking into account average annual inflation of 0.2%, real wages still rose by an average of 1.6%, according to the FSO.

In 2024, wages only rose by 0.7% in real terms, according to the FSO. In each of the three previous years, real wages had fallen.

According to the FSO, the current increase in real wages is the most significant since 2009 (+2.6%). A comparable increase of +1.5% was only observed in 2015 and 2020.