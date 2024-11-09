Today is a good day to look out over the sea of fog. And you don't even have to climb the 2343-metre-high Alvier. KEYSTONE

This weekend offers another opportunity to look down on the sea of fog. blue News has put together a few excursion destinations that lie above the fog on Saturday and Sunday.

Stefan Michel

No time? blue News summarizes for you On Saturday, the upper limit of the fog is around 900 meters, on Sunday around 1200 meters above sea level.

blue News has made a selection of viewpoints that will take you above the sea of fog.

At the beginning of next week, the sea of fog and sunshine will be over for the time being. A change in the weather will bring rain and snow above 1100 meters. Show more

Fog is beautiful - from above. Many would agree with this statement. The view of a valley seemingly covered in absorbent cotton, with the occasional hill peeking out like a small island, is always fascinating.

According to the current forecast, there will be sunshine and a sea of fog on Saturday from an altitude of 1000 meters, perhaps just below. On Sunday, the fog will be a little higher, probably up to an altitude of 1200 meters above sea level. Your excursion destination should therefore be at an altitude of at least 1300 meters above sea level in order to offer sufficient visibility.

The fog map of Switzerland also shows where there is fog and up to what altitude. And if you don't want to take any risks, check the nearest webcam.

And so to the tips for Saturday.

Bachtel ZH 1115 m

The Bachtel in the Zurich Oberland is a refuge for many who want to escape the fog. The observation tower gives you an extra 75 meters to look down on the white of Lake Zurich and the Zurich Oberland. A little further back is the Hörnli above the Töss Valley: here, too, your gaze wanders far over the foothills of the Alps, Toggenburg, Churfirsten and Glarus Alps.

There is currently no snow on the Bachtel, but the fog cover has formed. KEYSTONE

Magglingen BE 877-1031 m

Biel's local mountain at the southern foot of the Jura offers a magnificent view of the Bernese Alps. In between lies, that's right, fog as far as the eye can see. The top station of the funicular railroad is 877 meters above sea level. If that's not enough, the mountain restaurant at 1031 meters is just a refreshing walk away.

St. Anton AI 1110 m

On the St. Anton pass in Appenzell Innerrhoden there is an excursion restaurant and views from the Grisons Alps over the Säntis to Lake Constance. Click here for the webcam.

Sea of fog instead of Lake Constance: the weather forecast promises just that. Restaurant St. Anton / st-antonoberegg.ch

Rigi SZ 1797 m

Of course, there's nothing to stop you climbing or driving a little higher on Saturday. The Rigi at 1797 meters above sea level will certainly be above the fog and present Central Switzerland as a white sea with green islands. Click here for the webcam.

You can enjoy the view of the sea of fog from the Rigi on foot or take one of the cable cars up. KEYSTONE

On Sunday, the fog is a little higher, and the excursion destination is located above 1200 meters.

Gurnigel BE 1548 m

The viewpoint is as impressive as it is popular, easily accessible and therefore well visited. Artists have painted their Alpine panoramas from the Gurnigel Pass. It is both an excursion destination and a starting point for tours in the Gantrisch region. Click here for the webcam.

View of the Bernese Alps from the Gurnigel. KEYSTONE

Wildspitz ZG 1580 m

You have to earn the view from the popular excursion mountain above Lake Zug and Goldau by your own efforts. Below is the area of the Goldau landslide of 1806, which wiped out an entire village. Click here for the webcam.

Impressive even without fog: view from Gnipen, a quarter of an hour's walk from Wildspitz. KEYSTONE

Hoher Kasten SG 1794 m

From Hoher Kasten, you can look eastwards over the Rhine to Liechtenstein and Austria. If you turn 180 degrees, you can see Appenzell, the Säntis and other peaks in eastern Switzerland. And of course lots of white above the Rhine Valley. All easily accessible by cable car. Click here for the webcam.

Always good for far-reaching views over the fog: the Hohe Kasten. KEYSTONE

Napf 1406 m

The Napf, the weather kitchen of the Central Plateau west of the Reuss, lies above the Entlebuch in Lucerne and the Emmental in Bern. The summit, 1406 meters above sea level, lies just inside the canton of Bern. It can only be reached under your own steam. Click here for the webcam.

You'll have to imagine the fog - or discover it yourself. Webcam Brambrüesch

Niederhorn BE

Finally, a classic in the Bernese Oberland. While Lake Thun is covered in fog, the sun is shining on the Niederhorn, which can be reached by cable car. Click here for the webcam.