Summer temperatures attract many to the water. (archive picture) Keystone

May 1st was the warmest day of the year so far in many places. In Basel-Binningen, the thermometer even showed a summery 27.7 degrees. Tomorrow, Friday, it could be even warmer.

SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you May 1st brought the highest temperatures of the year to many places in Switzerland.

At 27.7 degrees Celsius, it was warmest in one of the northernmost points of the country, Basel-Binningen.

Not even Ticino beat north-western Switzerland when it came to temperatures on Labor Day. Show more

Thursday, May 1st brought the highest temperatures of the year to many places in Switzerland. It was also warmest in one of the northernmost points of the country, in Basel-Binningen. The thermometer there showed a summery 27.7 degrees.

Not even Ticino beat north-western Switzerland when it came to temperatures on Labor Day. In Biasca, for example, 27.5 degrees were measured. Chur recorded 27.2 degrees, as MeteoSwiss, the Federal Office of Meteorology and Climatology, announced on X on Thursday evening. Friday is expected to be even warmer, but Saharan dust could take away the blue color of the sky.

According to the Zurich-based weather service Meteonews, temperatures above 25 degrees, the minimum temperature mark that defines a summer day, were measured across the country on Thursday.