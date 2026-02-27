Warner Brothers is now to be taken over by Paramount after all. (archive picture) dpa

It went back and forth and in the end Netflix did not want to increase its bid for the Hollywood group Warner Bros Discovery. Now another bidder is delighted to have won the bid.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Warner Bros. Discovery has agreed to be taken over by Paramount.

On Thursday, rival Netflix dropped out of the bidding war for Warner Brothers.

Meanwhile, California's Attorney General Rob Bonta warned the companies of a competition review. Show more

The Hollywood group Warner Bros. Discovery has agreed to the billion-dollar takeover by Paramount Skydance. A corresponding agreement has been signed, both companies announced. It was only on Thursday that rival Netflix pulled out of the bidding war for Warner Brothers, paving the way for the takeover of the Hollywood veteran by Paramount. This means that the news channel CNN is also likely to come under the control of the family of tech billionaire Larry Ellison, who is considered a Trump supporter.

Paramount CEO David Ellison, the son of Larry Ellison, wants to "honor the legacy of two legendary companies", according to a statement. The CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery, David Zaslav, was "very pleased with the outcome."

Netflix decides against deal

Paramount, which was acquired by the Ellisons last year, recently improved its bid for Warner Bros. Discovery from 30 to 31 dollars per share. The Warner Board of Directors has now decided that the offer is superior to the previously accepted offer from Netflix. The streaming giant would have had four days to counter Paramount with a better proposal. However, Netflix announced that the deal would no longer be financially attractive if it tried to outbid Paramount again.

Paramount had previously agreed to pay the contractual penalty of 2.8 billion dollars that Warner would have to pay to Netflix in this case.

Paramount wants more weight

Netflix offered almost 83 billion dollars just for Warner Brothers' studio and streaming business. The TV channels were to be spun off into a new company. Following the increase, Paramount is offering around 111 billion dollars for the entire current group, including the television division.

David Ellison wants to gain weight in Hollywood with the takeover of Warner Bros. Discovery. Paramount is one of the smaller players in the industry. Meanwhile, Warner owns the DC superhero universe with Superman and Batman, film series such as "Harry Potter" and a strong streaming business based on the pay channel HBO.

Competition review follows

Meanwhile, California's Attorney General Rob Bonta warned the companies of a competition review - and that a takeover of Warner by Paramount is not yet a sure thing. The competition authorities in Washington will also scrutinize the deal in view of its dimensions. According to media reports, the Ellisons were hoping for a positive decision in view of their closeness to Trump.

Paramount has agreed to pay seven billion dollars if the deal falls through. Large parts of the purchase price are personally guaranteed by Larry Ellison. The 81-year-old tech mogul can afford this: his fortune is currently estimated by the Bloomberg financial service at a good 200 billion dollars.

Fear of job cuts in Hollywood

The mood in Hollywood with regard to the bidding war between Netflix and Paramount was divided. Netflix had a reputation for always focusing on streaming and its top managers had expressed skepticism about the movie theater business in the past. Assurances from co-CEO Ted Sarandos that Warner films would continue to be shown in cinemas could not quite make up for the mistrust.

On the other hand, it was also clear that Warner's studio business and Netflix's previous activities would largely complement each other. The acquisition by Paramount, on the other hand, will duplicate many structures, which could result in major job cuts.

Netflix share price rises

From an investor perspective, Netflix is in a better position without Warner Brothers. The streaming giant's share price rose by more than nine percent at times in after-hours trading. Netflix announced that it would continue to invest in high-quality films, series and entertainment itself. The company also intends to resume a share buyback program. The Netflix share price had fallen significantly in recent months due to the costly takeover plans.

Future of CNN

The bidding war is also about the fate of the news channel CNN, which often reports critically on US President Donald Trump. Trump said in December that it had to be ensured that CNN would definitely change hands in the event of a deal.

Trump critics in the US fear that CNN could lose its editorial independence under the Paramount umbrella. The concern is not unfounded: since the takeover by the Ellisons, the newsroom of the Paramount channel CBS has adopted a friendly tone towards the Trump administration.

The technology group Oracle, controlled by Larry Ellison, also plays a key role in Tiktok's US business as a technical service provider, which is responsible for data storage and the algorithm that suggests the next videos to users, among other things.