Thousands of demonstrators from the group “Milion chvilek pro demokracii” (English: “A Million Moments for Democracy”) are gathered in front of the Czech Television building, demonstrating for the independence of public media. Photo: Deml Ondøej/CTK/dpa

Numerous programs, such as the news, began on television on Monday with a one-minute delay. Many presenters pointedly wore black mourning attire. On websites, social media, and teletext, the content offered was more limited than usual. Protest events were planned throughout the day. Otherwise, the impact was initially limited.

Planned End to Broadcasting Fees

A week ago, the right-wing cabinet decided to abolish broadcasting fees. Parliament still has to approve this decision. In the future, public radio and television stations are to be funded directly from the state budget. They are also set to receive significantly less money than before.

Critics view the move as an attack on the independence of public media. Right-wing Culture Minister Oto Klempir, however, accused the striking employees of being motivated not by values but solely by money. The Czech Republic is governed by a coalition consisting of the right-wing populist ANO party led by billionaire Andrej Babis and two small parties on the far right of the political spectrum.

Protests and Criticism

As early as Sunday, several thousand people had gathered in front of the broadcasting center of Czech Television (CT) in Prague to protest the government’s plans. They held up signs with slogans such as “Free Media = Free Society” and “We Don’t Want a Government-Run Program.”

Liberal President Petr Pavel also recently voiced criticism of the planned media reform, arguing that the current system works well. Currently, every household in the Czech Republic pays 55 Czech korunas (2.10 Swiss francs) per month for radio and 150 korunas (5.73 Swiss francs) for television.