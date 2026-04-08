After allegations of rape at a youth center in Berlin-Neukölln, the facility was initially closed. Bild: Jens Kalaene/dpa/Keystone

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped at a youth center in Berlin's Neukölln district. Did the youth welfare office cover up the incident out of consideration for the origin of the alleged perpetrators?

Oliver Kohlmaier

No time? blue News summarizes for you A 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped by several teenagers in a youth center in the Berlin district of Neukölln.

The youth welfare office responsible is accused of covering up the crime out of consideration for the origin of the alleged perpetrators.

The youth center was closed and the investigation into the alleged rape is ongoing.

The youth councillor responsible is now also being investigated on suspicion of obstruction of justice. Show more

A scandal in the Berlin district of Neukölln has been causing a stir for weeks. The youth welfare office responsible is said to have been inactive after the alleged rape of a 16-year-old girl, even covering up the crime. While the investigation continues, an employee of the youth welfare office has now been dismissed.

Why is the case causing such a stir? And what did the youth welfare officer know? The answers to the most important questions.

What happened?

At the beginning of March, it became known that a 16-year-old girl of Kurdish origin was allegedly raped in a youth center in the Berlin district of Neukölln in November. In January, young people are also alleged to have sexually assaulted the girl.

According to consistent media reports, both the youth center and the responsible youth welfare office were aware of the allegations. However, nothing happened for a long time. The police apparently only found out about the crime after it was reported by a prevention officer and the girl's father.

As the "Tagesspiegel" reports, the investigation is still ongoing. Eight 15 to 19-year-old teenagers are being investigated. One of the teenagers is said to have filmed the crime on his cell phone and blackmailed the 16-year-old.

Why is the incident causing such a stir?

At the heart of the scandal is the question of whether the youth welfare office covered up the incident so as not to stigmatize the alleged perpetrators with a migration background.

This is at least suggested by a letter from several employees of a girls' center that looked after the 16-year-old. It states that the crime was not reported due to a possible "marginalization of the perpetrator group". According to the affidavit, the employee of the youth welfare office is said to have stated that "the Muslim boys were already sufficiently in the sights of the police" and that general suspicion should be prevented.

But there are also doubts about this version. Emails suggest that the youth welfare office would have supported the girl's complaint. According to "Spiegel", the employee of the youth welfare office asked the girls' center whether the girl was "already docked in the violence protection outpatient clinic". This is because the center would "also provide support and assistance with reports, etc., if [the alleged victim] wanted this at some point".

The employee wrote to the district office herself at the end of March: "In fact, it never occurred to me to protect perpetrators, no matter why". It goes on to say: "I think all the time about what statement of mine [the girls' center] interpreted to mean that I wanted to protect the perpetrator(s) because they belong to a marginalized group."

What are the consequences?

Shortly after the allegations came to light, the responsible youth councillor Sarah Nagel initially denied all accusations: "At no time did the background of the perpetrators play a role in how the incidents were handled." She continued: "There was no attempt whatsoever to cover up the allegations." The youth welfare office had initially decided "only to file a criminal complaint if the victim consented to this". This is a common procedure.

But just a few weeks later, Nagel is under considerable pressure and now speaks of "serious professional errors". She had already announced in mid-March that personnel consequences would be examined. She also set up an independent commission to investigate the incidents. It is due to present an initial interim report at the end of May.

The employee of the youth welfare office has now been released from her duties by the district office, as reported by the TV station RBB. Previously it was only said that she had been transferred.

In addition, the youth councillor herself is now also under investigation. The police had received "several indications" of incorrect and possibly "criminally relevant actions" or omissions. Investigation proceedings have therefore been initiated on suspicion of obstruction of justice and obstruction of justice in office.

The state-run youth center in Berlin Neukölln has been closed "until further notice".