Two body parts were discovered on Saturday in the small town of Fedry on the banks of the river Saône. (symbolic image) IMAGO/Wirestock

A dismembered body has been discovered in France that may be that of a missing Swiss man. Investigators are currently checking the identity of the victim using DNA tests.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you A body split in two has been found in eastern France.

It is believed to be that of a missing 75-year-old Swiss man.

The authorities are currently carrying out DNA tests to establish his identity. Show more

The body of a man found in two parts in eastern France may have been a Swiss man who had previously been reported missing, according to the authorities. A DNA test is currently being carried out to "determine whether a link can be established", explained the public prosecutor of the municipality of Vesoul, Arnaud Grécourt, on Tuesday.

The two body parts were discovered on Saturday in the small town of Fedry on the banks of the river Saône. According to Grécourt, the body was clad only in a pair of underpants, "divided into two parts at the waist and covered with a white substance".

The body had "a burn on the back, several injuries to the skull, one hand, the cervical spine and the torso".

The injuries to the hands indicated "defensive wounds" and death had occurred "less than 24 hours before the body was discovered". The victim is said to have died from bleeding caused by a stab wound to the chest. The man was presumably dismembered after his death.

The 75-year-old Swiss man was reported missing on Friday. He lived in Sainte-Croix near the border in the Vaud Jura, around 100 kilometers from Fedry as the crow flies.