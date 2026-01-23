Documents describing a recipe for a concoction that may have been a precursor to Coca-Cola as early as the mid-19th century have been discovered in the archives of a monastery pharmacy in Tuscany.

While cleaning up at the San Marco Monastery in Florence, the capital of Tuscany, Rector Manuel Russo says he found a flyer advertising a “fortifying wine elixir” made from coca leaves and cola nuts. According to the Dominican friar, the drink was one of the best-selling products in the pharmacy at that time.

Coca leaves and kola nuts were also part of a mixture that pharmacist John Pemberton concocted a few decades later in the United States. “Pemberton’s French Wine Coca” eventually became Coca-Cola. The first advertisement for it appeared in 1886. Because alcohol was banned in the U.S., Pemberton replaced it with water and sugar syrup. The exact recipe for the brown soda has always been kept secret by the U.S. corporation.

30 grams of nuts, 10 grams of leaves, 1 liter of alcohol mixture

Russo told the Catholic weekly *Toscana Oggi*: “While going through our archives, I came across an old advertisement for this elixir.” He then began to examine the documents preserved at the monastery more closely and discovered “that it was one of the most sought-after products in the monastery’s pharmacy.” The monk pointed out that there was no evidence of a direct connection to Pemberton’s invention.

On the yellowed sheet of paper, the “restorative wine elixir” (Elixir vinoso ricostituente) is described as a tonic capable of alleviating physical and mental exhaustion, headaches, and weakness attributable to old age or “extraordinary exertion.” The composition: 30 grams of cola nuts and 10 grams of Bolivian coca leaves, steeped in one liter of an alcohol mixture. The leaves and nuts are said to have been brought to Tuscany by missionaries from South America.

The recipe is kept under strict security in a safe

The exact recipe for Coca-Cola has always been kept a closely guarded secret. Every few years, there are claims that someone has uncovered the secret—but so far, none of them have been true. According to the U.S. company, only a handful of people within the company know the exact formula. Pemberton reportedly never wrote down the formula himself, but only passed it on orally. According to the company, it was first put down on paper in 1919. Today, it is kept in a safe.

The San Marco Monastery is one of Florence’s most famous landmarks. The pharmacy associated with it, the Antica Farmacia di San Marco, was founded as early as 1436. For centuries, the Dominican monks there supplied the local population with medicinal herbs, essences, elixirs, and perfumed waters. Today, it no longer exists in its original form.