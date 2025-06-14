When chatting, hearts are not just hearts. Gemini @blue News

Hearts have long been standard in everyday chat use. Whether buzzing around the head or as a substitute for eyes. Or simply as such. But be careful when choosing the color.

Martin Abgottspon

Not all hearts are the same. At least not in digital communication. The color can make the difference between affection, friendship or even forbidden love. If you strike the wrong note here, you risk misunderstandings that can range from a harmless smile to an embarrassing silence. Let's create clarity.

❤️ Red heart

The classic of love. The red heart is undeniably the symbol of romance, passion and deep affection. It stands for great, true love and is the first choice for couples or for romantic confessions.

🧡 Orange heart

The friendship zone. While the red heart is reserved for romance, the orange heart signals a close friendship. It stands for connection and warmth, without romantic implications. Sometimes it can also have a "not quite there yet" or "flirty" undertone.

💛 Yellow heart

The yellow heart stands for happiness, cheerfulness and sincere, platonic love. It is often used for close friends, family or people to whom you simply want to send positive energy. It also symbolizes optimism and warmth.

💚 Green heart

Originally associated with nature, hope and health, the green heart can also suggest a certain jealousy or express a connection to the environment. It is often the neutral choice if you don't want to interpret too much.

💙 Blue heart

The blue heart stands for trust, security and loyalty. It is often used in close friendships or within the family. It can also stand for platonic love or as a sign of support. Caution is advised with a light blue heart, which can also stand for casual flirting without firm intentions.

💜 Purple heart

The purple heart is often associated with forbidden or secret love - an affair that should not (yet) be made public. However, it can also express glamor, spirituality or compassion.

🖤 Black heart

This heart should be used with caution. It can express sadness, pain and loss, but is also often used for black humor or a certain "darkness". It should only be used in a romantic relationship if you know the other person's sense of humor.

🤍 White heart

The white heart symbolizes pure, unconditional love and affection, often in a familial or friendly context. It is also often used to express condolences or show sympathy.

🤎 Brown heart

The brown heart stands for coziness, security and sometimes also for the love of nature. It can also be used in relation to ethnic identity.