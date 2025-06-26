The Women's European Football Championship kicks off in Switzerland next week. Imago

A new scam has emerged just in time for the Women's European Championship. E-mails are being sent in the name of well-known Swiss financial service providers promising a supposed prize of an all-inclusive trip to the UEFA Women's Final.

Martin Abgottspon

No time? blue News summarizes for you Fraudulent emails are currently circulating in the name of Swiss financial service providers.

The messages look professional, use email spoofing in some cases and demand either a small advance payment or the installation of malware under the pretext of ticket activation after a supposed confirmation of a win.

Recipients should be suspicious, check the sender carefully, do not click on any links or install any software. Show more

The fraudulent e-mails claim that the recipients have won tickets for the UEFA final, although they have never taken part in a corresponding competition. The professional appearance of the messages is striking.

In some cases, so-called e-mail spoofing is used to display an apparently legitimate sender address of a well-known company. A well-known advertising agency or event partner is often mentioned by name in the text, including contact persons and a supposed e-mail address for feedback.

Screenshot of a fake prize notification. Cybercrimepolice

In fact, the email addresses given for the alleged event partners are fake, as the Zurich cantonal police report on their website Cybercrimepolice.ch. Anyone who replies to these emails will be put in direct contact with the fraudsters. They confirm the "win" and explain the next steps. At the same time, it is announced that an application for ticket activation must be downloaded shortly before the event.

Screenshot of the reply email from the fraudsters Cybercrimepolice

Depending on the variant of the scam, a small advance payment is requested in the next step in order to supposedly officially confirm the prize. In other cases, users are asked to install an app or program on their own device - ostensibly to activate the tickets. However, this hides malware that aims to read personal data or compromise the user's device.

What to do in the event of fraud Forward potential fraud e-mails to Cybercrimepolice.ch.

Ignore the email and delete it or move it to your junk or spam folder.

Never disclose sensitive data about yourself if no thorough checks have been carried out beforehand.

If in doubt, it is advisable to ask the company in question directly to clarify the seriousness of the e-mail. Show more