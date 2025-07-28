The blue shark was once common in the Mediterranean. Nowadays, an encounter with the fully-grown three-metre-long animal is extremely rare. Picture: Mark Conlin/NMFS/Wikipedia

Bad news for Mediterranean fans with shark phobia: various shark species are also native to the inland sea. However, attacks are extremely rare. The marine predators themselves are in far greater danger.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Experts estimate that 30 to 50 shark species live in the Mediterranean.

From the small catshark to the twelve-metre-long basking shark, the variety of sharks in the Mediterranean is huge. But they are highly endangered.

Attacks by sharks on humans are mainly known to come from great white sharks. The last one occurred in 1969, but sightings are a regular occurrence. Show more

The Mediterranean is considered by some to be the bathtub of the world's oceans. It is warm in summer, the surf is usually moderate and the tides are barely noticeable. But there is one thing that can be found in the inland sea between southern Europe, North Africa and the Middle East: sharks.

There is no definitive answer as to how many shark species are native to the Mediterranean. "Haie.net" writes that there are over 50, but the website only lists 17. The German Foundation for Marine Conservation (DSM) lists 30 species for the eastern Adriatic alone.

Here is an overview of the most important species and populations in the sea, which is popular with bathing tourists. The most feared is also included.

Sand tiger shark

Sand tiger shark Size: 3.2 meters

Habitat: Shallow water near the coast

Occurrence: Rare, critically endangered

Potential danger: Hardly aggressive - but should not be provoked, warns "sharks.net". Show more

The sand tiger shark swims slowly, often lies motionless on the seabed, is mainly nocturnal and is not considered aggressive. Where it lives, it also moves in areas close to the coast and in shallow water. However, it has also been spotted at depths of more than 300 meters. At up to 3.2 meters, its length is quite impressive.

Blue shark

Blue shark Size: 3 meters, 180 kilograms

Habitat: Deep sea, up to 350 meters deep

Occurrence: Threatened with extinction

Potential danger: Several documented attacks on humans, but not in the Mediterranean Show more

The blue shark is remarkably slender. According to the DSM, the species was once the most common in the Adriatic. It is now also threatened with extinction. Several attacks by blue sharks have been documented worldwide.

Blue sharks prefer to swim in the deep sea at depths of up to 350 meters. They are described as curious on diving portals. Nevertheless, it is unlikely to encounter specimens of this species in the Mediterranean. Although they are endangered worldwide, deep-sea fishermen hunt them with trawl nets. They also often end up as by-catch.

Porbeagle shark

Porbeagle shark Size: up to 3 meters, up to 230 kilograms

Habitat: Colder zones

Occurrence: Very rare, highly endangered

Potential danger: Several documented attacks on humans, but not in the Mediterranean Show more

The porbeagle shark gets its name from its preferred food. However, it dives far deeper than schools of herring, namely up to 700 meters below the water surface. It is said to be largely harmless to humans. Only two attacks on humans have been documented worldwide.

Shortfin mako shark

Shortfin mako shark Size: 4 meters, 500 kilograms

Habitat: Waters close to the coast, swims close to the surface

Occurrence: Very rare, threatened with extinction

Potential danger: No known attacks Show more

If a shortfin mako is after you, you're in a bad position. It grows to four meters long, weighs 500 kilograms and is considered the fastest swimmer with a top speed of 70 km/h. It also jumps up to 6 meters out of the water.

The shortfin mako shark lives in coastal waters and often swims close to the surface. However, it has become so rare that sightings such as the one on the Spanish Mediterranean coast in 2022 are a sensation in the press.

Catshark

Catshark Size: 1 to 1.5 meters

Habitat: On the seabed at a depth of 20 to 60 meters, nocturnal

Occurrence: Threatened with extinction

Danger potential: harmless Show more

The catshark does not get its name because, with a size of one to one and a half meters, it looks like a cuddly animal compared to its larger relatives. According to descriptions, its eyes are reminiscent of cats.

The catshark is not dangerous to humans, although it also lives in shallow waters on the coast. However, it can also dive to depths of up to 800 meters. Like practically all shark species found in the Mediterranean, it is threatened with extinction. Again and again, catsharks end up as by-catch in the nets of commercial fishermen.

Basking shark

Basking shark Size: 8 to 12 meters, 4 to 7 tons

Habitat: Deep sea, up to 700 depths, but also near-shore areas, cool water

Occurrence: Very rare in the Mediterranean

Potential danger: Harmless, only eats plankton Show more

The basking shark grows to a length of ten to twelve meters and weighs five to seven tons. When it opens its mouth, it can fit a meter between its upper and lower jaws. A specimen recently surfaced off the coast of Marbella in Spain, and videos show a jet skier running at full speed to get away.

The basking shark has no teeth and only eats plankton. But the large tail fin, which gives an idea of its impressive length, is likely to terrify other coastal visitors.

Thresher shark

Thresher shark Size: Up to 6 meters thanks to extremely long tail fin

Habitat: Deep sea, western Mediterranean

Occurrence: Threatened with extinction

Potential danger: Not aggressive, "but you should still be careful", writes "Haie.net". Show more

The upper lobe of the tail fin can be as long as the rest of its body. The thresher shark uses its long tail to knock out its prey, which is why it is also known as the thresher shark. It can also jump several meters out of the water.

Great white shark

Great white shark Size: 4 to 7 meters, up to 3.5 tons

Habitat: Sicily, Adriatic Sea, Balearic Islands

Occurrence: Threatened with extinction

Potential danger: Not really interested in humans, but still dangerous Show more

It stands for people's fear of sharks, thanks to the film series whose German translation bears its name. Sightings of great white sharks in the Mediterranean are already making headlines.

In fact, the great white shark is the largest hunter in the sea. Its diet includes seals, sea lions and even elephant seals, as well as other shark species such as the much faster mako. It also hunts tuna and dolphins - hardly any marine animal is safe from the great white shark.

The Florida Museum's database records 17 fatal shark attacks in the Mediterranean between 1901 and 1969, nine of which were caused by white sharks, while the species of the other fatal attacks is unknown.

Despite its position at the top of the food chain, the great white shark is also threatened with extinction in the Mediterranean. Between 1986 and 2000 alone, the population declined by 59 to 89 percent, writes the Shark Foundation.

