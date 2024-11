There are massive problems with cashless payments on Tuesday morning. Karl-Josef Hildenbrand/dpa

Payment transactions with Visa and Mastercard are currently massively disrupted. The provider confirms the problems.

Sven Ziegler

Payment transactions with Visa and Mastercard are currently massively disrupted.

On Tuesday morning, there are massive disruptions in payment transactions. Payment with Visa and Mastercard cards is not possible in many stores, according to users of the Allestoerungen website.

The website of payment provider Worldline states: "Our services are currently partially disrupted. We are working at full speed with all our partners. More information will follow. We apologize for any inconvenience."

It is unclear how long the disruption will last.