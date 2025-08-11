Keep your eyes peeled on store websites. Otherwise it can quickly become expensive. Gemini @blue News

Fraudsters are currently trying their luck again with online fake stores of well-known brands. What you should look out for.

Martin Abgottspon

Fake online stores look deceptively genuine at first glance: Familiar logos, familiar design and an appealing product catalog - often with conspicuously low prices. This also applies to current examples in which cyber criminals place targeted advertising via search engines, place banners on third-party websites or lure unsuspecting consumers into their fake stores with fraudulent emails.

What the fake stores look like

Products are offered at greatly reduced prices - usually without any comprehensible explanation for the discount. After the purchase, those affected either receive no delivery at all or low-quality goods, often via dropshipping from abroad. In some cases, a payment is processed, but the online store disappears from the internet without a trace after a few days or weeks.

Some of the fake stores look deceptively genuine. cybercrimepolice

In addition to the financial damage, personal data is often also affected. For example, credit card information, e-mail addresses or home addresses. These can then be misused for further attempts at fraud.

What should I do? Beware of offers that are too good to be true.

Make sure the website is genuine and secure - pay particular attention to deceptively similar web addresses before you enter any personal or financial details.

Find out about the company you are buying from.

Check the opinions and recommendations of other buyers.