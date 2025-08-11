  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Too good to be true Watch out! Lidl fake store tricks you into believing false bargains

Martin Abgottspon

11.8.2025

Keep your eyes peeled on store websites. Otherwise it can quickly become expensive.
Keep your eyes peeled on store websites. Otherwise it can quickly become expensive.
Gemini @blue News

Fraudsters are currently trying their luck again with online fake stores of well-known brands. What you should look out for.

11.08.2025, 18:32

11.08.2025, 18:33

Fake online stores look deceptively genuine at first glance: Familiar logos, familiar design and an appealing product catalog - often with conspicuously low prices. This also applies to current examples in which cyber criminals place targeted advertising via search engines, place banners on third-party websites or lure unsuspecting consumers into their fake stores with fraudulent emails.

The most important tips. Beware of fake stores - how to shop safely online

The most important tipsBeware of fake stores - how to shop safely online

What the fake stores look like

Products are offered at greatly reduced prices - usually without any comprehensible explanation for the discount. After the purchase, those affected either receive no delivery at all or low-quality goods, often via dropshipping from abroad. In some cases, a payment is processed, but the online store disappears from the internet without a trace after a few days or weeks.

Some of the fake stores look deceptively genuine.
Some of the fake stores look deceptively genuine.
cybercrimepolice

In addition to the financial damage, personal data is often also affected. For example, credit card information, e-mail addresses or home addresses. These can then be misused for further attempts at fraud.

What should I do?

  • Beware of offers that are too good to be true.
  • Make sure the website is genuine and secure - pay particular attention to deceptively similar web addresses before you enter any personal or financial details.
  • Find out about the company you are buying from.
  • Check the opinions and recommendations of other buyers.
Show more

I have already transferred money

  • Inform your credit card/financial institution immediately and have the credit card involved blocked.
  • Go to your local cantonal police office by telephone and file a complaint.
Show more

More from MyTech

Vacation resorts evacuated. Thousands evacuated due to forest fire in southern Spain

Vacation resorts evacuatedThousands evacuated due to forest fire in southern Spain

MID Games of Chance. 2222 francs won per month over five years thanks to Eurodreams

MID Games of Chance2222 francs won per month over five years thanks to Eurodreams

Fell into a crevasse. Remains of researcher found in Antarctica - after 66 years

Fell into a crevasseRemains of researcher found in Antarctica - after 66 years

After the US customs hammer. First advance notifications for short-time work approved

After the US customs hammerFirst advance notifications for short-time work approved

AwardFirst Locarno Peace Prize goes to Mohammad Rasoulof