Koh Samui is known for its idyllic beaches, palm trees, and blue sea—but water has now become a scarce resource on the Thai resort island. Due to a prolonged drought and a sharp decline in reserves, authorities have now rationed the water supply. Residents and businesses should prepare for occasional interruptions, the “Bangkok Post” reported.

According to the local water authority (PWA), drinking water production has fallen to about 40 percent of normal capacity as a result of the unusually long dry spell and the El Niño weather phenomenon. The island’s reservoirs are largely empty. Even the supply via an underwater pipeline from the mainland is insufficient: About 16,000 cubic meters of water are delivered daily, but demand stands at about 34,000 cubic meters.

Hotels and companies pay for tanker trucks

As a result, starting this week, the water supply is being distributed alternately to different areas of the island. Residents and businesses have been urged to use water sparingly, stock up on supplies, and prepare for temporary outages. According to media reports, many hotels and larger businesses are now purchasing additional water, which is being brought to the island by tanker trucks.

The Ministry of the Interior ordered immediate measures to defuse the situation. Among other things, the volume of water pumped daily through the underwater pipeline is to be increased, and a damaged seawater desalination plant is to be repaired.

It's peak season on Koh Samui

The water shortage is affecting Koh Samui in the Gulf of Thailand during the peak tourist season, of all times. Unlike in the Andaman Sea, with vacation destinations such as Phuket—where the rainy season in July and August deters many visitors—Koh Samui and the neighboring islands of Koh Phangan and Koh Tao typically experience relatively dry and sunny weather during these months. Hotel occupancy rates are correspondingly high.

About 70,000 people live on the island. According to the tourism industry, an additional 400,000 to 500,000 vacationers and workers stay on Koh Samui during the high season. More than four million visitors are expected this year. Media reports quoted Ratchaporn Poolsawadee of the Thai Tourism Council as saying that the causes of the water shortage lie not only in the drought but also in the fact that the water infrastructure has not kept pace with the rapid growth of tourism.

In fact, the problem is not new: For years now, the world-famous island has been struggling with water shortages time and again. During the severe water crisis of 2023 and 2024, in some areas there was little or no water coming out of the taps for days on end.