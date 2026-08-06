A bathtub-like feeling instead of a cool dip: The Mediterranean Sea off the coast of Mallorca has broken a heat record, reaching 33.02 degrees. This poses a threat to local ecosystems—and devastating storms are also expected in the fall.

Swimming in the Mediterranean is currently anything but refreshing for vacationers in Mallorca.

Here's what it's all about According to the Spanish weather service Aemet, a new record water temperature of 33.02 degrees was recorded at a monitoring buoy off the coast of Mallorca.

This is therefore the highest level ever recorded in Spanish waters

High water temperatures pose a threat to sensitive marine ecosystems. They also increase the risk of severe storms in the fall. Summary created with

The Mediterranean Sea is getting hotter and hotter. A new record temperature of 33.02 degrees has now been recorded at a monitoring buoy off the coast of Mallorca, according to the Spanish National Meteorological Service (Aemet). Even before official confirmation from the Spanish Port Authority, which operates the buoy off the island of Sa Dragonera, the state-run TV station RTVE reported that this was the highest temperature ever recorded in Spanish waters.

In the western Mediterranean, current water temperatures are four degrees above the long-term average. According to researchers, human-induced climate change is the primary driver behind these high temperatures.

Severe storms are expected this fall

Rising water temperatures not only threaten sensitive marine ecosystems but also increase the risk of severe storms with torrential rains in the fall. The extremely warm Mediterranean Sea evaporates enormous amounts of water and releases massive amounts of thermal energy into the air layers near the surface. When the first cold air from the north then flows over this warm, moist air in the fall, it rises explosively and can result in heavy rain and severe storms.

For vacationers and locals alike, the high sea temperatures already mean that it doesn't cool down along the coast even at night, humidity is high, and a swim in the sea is anything but refreshing.

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