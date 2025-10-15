Self-driving cabs from Waymo will soon be operating in Europe. The company plans to start operating in London next year.(symbolic image) Bild: Keystone

Waymo's driverless robotaxis are coming to Europe: Google's sister company plans to launch in London next year. The necessary permits are to be obtained in the coming months, as Waymo announced without giving an exact date.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you Google's sister company Waymo wants to launch driverless robotaxis in London next year.

Waymo is considered a leader in autonomous driving.

Tech billionaire Elon Musk, however, is currently trying to roll up the young market with cars from Tesla. Show more

Waymo is regarded as a leader in autonomous driving. The company's robotaxis have so far made more than ten million paid trips with passengers in a handful of US cities.

However, tech billionaire Elon Musk is currently trying to take over the young market with cars from Tesla. One major difference is that Musk relies solely on cameras for self-driving cars, while Waymo also uses more expensive laser radars to scan the vehicle's surroundings.

The vehicle called "Cybercab" from Tesla has two upward-opening gullwing doors. Bild: Tesla/TESLA/AAP/dpa

Musk's approach has the advantage that Tesla can offer a robotaxi service much more cheaply. However, experts and competitors doubt that autonomous driving can be reliably implemented with cameras alone.

In London, Waymo will meet Uber as a competitor: The ride-hailing service provider is cooperating with Wayve, a company that develops technology for self-driving cars. Waymo is already gaining experience with left-hand traffic with test drives in Tokyo.