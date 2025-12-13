Cult duo in the Münster Tatort: Actors Jan Josef Liefers (l.) as Prof. Karl-Friedrich Boerne and Axel Prahl as Inspector Thiel. Bernd Thissen/dpa

Fans can breathe a sigh of relief: WDR plans to continue with its cult duo Jan Josef Liefers and Axel Prahl in the Münster "Tatort" in the long term.

Gabriela Beck

No time? blue News summarizes for you WDR has approved long-term acting contracts with Axel Prahl and Jan Josef Liefers for the years 2028 and 2029.

The "Tatort" from Münster with the investigative duo Thiel and Boerne has been a hit with audiences since 2002 and achieves high ratings. Show more

WDR is setting the course for a continued future with its successful investigative duo Axel Prahl and Jan Josef Liefers in "Tatort" from Münster. The Broadcasting Council approved "long-term acting contracts" for the two actors, as announced online. A production contract for a new edition of the Münster "Tatort" was also approved. Several media reported.

Specifically, the WDR Broadcasting Council approved the conclusion of the actors' contracts for the years 2028 and 2029, as the broadcaster announced. The committee must generally approve major projects whose cost volume for WDR exceeds the two million euro mark.

The "Tatort" from Münster is considered a huge success. The crime comedies about chief detective Frank Thiel (Axel Prahl) and forensic scientist Professor Karl-Friedrich Boerne (Jan Josef Liefers) consistently reach an audience of millions. The duo have been solving criminal cases in Münster since October 2002.