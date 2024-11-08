As soon as Donald Trump becomes president again, videos by radical supporters go viral - including one by Nick Fuentes, who makes statements about the power of men over women. This triggers a wave of protest on TikTok.

Fabian Tschamper

No time? blue News summarizes for you Donald Trump's return to the White House is weighing heavily on many people's minds - especially women.

Extremist Trump supporters like Nick Fuentes provoke with misogynistic statements.

In a viral TikTok video, Fuentes makes controversial statements about control over women and abortion rights, triggering strong backlash and threats on social media.

The election victory leads to social tensions as women increasingly distance themselves from men who vote Republican and support movements such as the 4B Movement, which addresses separations and divorces from conservative partners. Show more

The entertainment industry is shocked: Donald Trump actually makes it into the White House again after 2016. And, as usual, the most extreme supporters of the 47th US president are not silent winners.

A video is currently doing the rounds that is causing outrage. The individual is even threatened with violence.

It is about Nick Fuentes. The American has loudly campaigned for the Republicans, expressing his political opinion unfiltered.

We'll get to exactly what he said in a moment.

"Hey bitch, you know what?"

First, a brief résumé of Nicholas Joseph Fuentes: the 26-year-old is a white supremacist leader, a far-right activist, an anti-Semite and a Holocaust denier. He demonstrated with neo-Nazis and Ku Klux Klan members in Charlottesville in 2017 and was directly involved in the storming of the Capitol in Washington in 2021.

In short: Nick Fuentes is a dangerous right-wing extremist and agitator.

A video has now surfaced on TikTok in which he rejoices at the result of the US election. In it, he says: "Hey bitch, you know what? We control your bodies. Men are winning again." He pretends to be a Republican congressman. They are now voting on whether abortions are legal or not.

"It's your body, but it's my decision," Fuentes says to the camera. "There will never, ever, be a president. We will oppress you forever. You will never be able to control your own bodies."

And don't think that's satire. This is exactly how Fuentes works, he always packages radical statements in this way - he is serious. You should have realized that after reading his CV.

Women withdraw from men

Many women on TikTok are furious. Some write how "disgusting" it is. Not infrequently, there are also direct death threats: "Your death, my decision", writes one user about Fuentes' video.

Meanwhile, some men are also critical and tell women to call the police directly if they hear such statements from the far-right. And that the Republicans are no longer "hiding behind a mask". They have now taken it off for good.

Another consequence that women are drawing from Donald Trump's election victory is that they will refuse to have sex with their partners if he votes for the Republican. But that's not all, many women now want to start the 4B Movement. It originated in a Korean book. The definition follows here:

4B-Movement bisekseu = abstaining from sex with men

biyeonae = abstaining from heterosexual relationships

bihon = abstaining from heterosexual weddings

bichulsan = abstaining from having children Show more

Numerous TikTok users report that they are getting divorced immediately. Some have returned the engagement ring.

The priority for voters who voted red - i.e. Republican - was illegal immigration and the economy, which many women criticize. They didn't care about abortion rights or Donald Trump's misogynistic statements.