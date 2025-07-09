The half-year results of pension funds in Switzerland are only just in positive territory. Keystone

Swiss pension funds closed the first half of 2025 with a modest return in a difficult market environment - geopolitical crises and weak bond markets are putting the brakes on performance.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you Swiss pension funds achieved a minimal average return of 0.05% in June 2025, bringing the half-year performance to 1.15%.

Global equities performed particularly well in June, while Swiss equities, hedge funds and bonds recorded losses.

Despite geopolitical tensions, the markets remained stable; however, UBS expects continued volatility due to international uncertainties. Show more

Swiss pension funds only achieved a very low return on their investments in June. In the first half of the year, the performance of the more than 100 autonomous pension funds analyzed by the major bank UBS thus remained in positive territory.

In June, the pension funds generated an average return of just 0.05%, as UBS reported on Wednesday. The performance in the first half of 2025, which was characterized by ups and downs, thus amounted to 1.15 percent.

Investment funds perform positively

The results of the individual pension funds ranged from -1.82% to +0.95% in June, according to the latest monthly analysis by UBS. Small funds with less than CHF 300 million in assets under management performed only slightly worse on average (-0.01%) than larger institutions (+0.13%).

In terms of asset classes, global equities performed best in June with an increase of 1.56%, followed by direct real estate (+0.20%) and indirect real estate (+0.11%). By contrast, infrastructure investments (-0.18%), bonds in foreign currencies (-0.43%), bonds denominated in Swiss francs (-0.99%), private equity investments (-1.25%), Swiss equities (-1.66%) and hedge funds (-1.78%) declined.

Investment markets volatile due to geopolitics

According to UBS, the investment markets presented a mixed picture in June. Israel's attack on Iranian nuclear facilities and the subsequent US military action led to a short-term rise in oil and gold prices. Despite geopolitical tensions, the stock markets remained more or less unscathed, also thanks to the ceasefire reached in the Middle East. At the same time, the negotiations between the USA and important trading partners provided relief.

Looking ahead, the UBS experts continue to expect increased volatility on the financial markets due to the ongoing geopolitical tensions and uncertainties regarding trade and fiscal policy in the USA. However, the latest developments in trade point to a common will to avoid open trade wars and seek compromises, they said. And geopolitical shocks have rarely had a long-term impact on the markets in the past, as long as supply chains remain intact.