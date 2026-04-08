Swiss cable cars recorded fewer guests in the 2025/26 winter season up to the end of March than in the previous year. March in particular was weaker. (archive image) Keystone

Swiss cableways recorded fewer guests in the 2025/26 winter season up to the end of March than in the previous year. March in particular was weaker, as reported by the Swiss Cableways Association (SBS) on Wednesday.

Keystone-SDA SDA

First-time admissions in March were 11% down on the "exceptionally strong" same month of the previous year. The reasons cited by the association include the weather conditions and the timing of the sports vacations, most of which fell in February this year. The Iran war as an influencing factor is not mentioned in the press release.

Compared to winter 2024/25, there has also been an overall decline of 4% over the season to date. There are clear differences depending on the period of the season. During the sports holiday period between mid-January and mid-March, the decline amounted to 2%, over the holidays and the turn of the year it was 14%.

Only Valais just at pre-season level

The initially mild winter posed particular challenges for smaller and lower-lying ski resorts. The differences in the decline in guests depending on the altitude of the ski resorts are correspondingly large. Only the snowfall in February and March "noticeably eased" the situation.

Destinations below 1500 meters have recorded an average drop of 7 percent over the course of the season to date, medium altitudes (1500 to 2000 meters) a drop of 5 percent and higher areas above 2000 meters a drop of 1 percent.

The regional picture is also mixed: While Valais was just at the previous season's level, all other regions recorded declines. The sharpest decline was in Eastern Switzerland at 10 percent. Meanwhile, the Bernese Oberland suffered a drop of 6 percent and Graubünden a drop of 2 percent.

In addition to the weather, the association also cites the guest structure as influencing factors. Ski resorts with a high proportion of day visitors suffered more from unfavorable weekend weather than destinations with more overnight guests.